Absurd to kick Real Madrid out of UCL after Super League plans: Zinedine Zidane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that his club has the right to play in the Champions League semi-finals, labelling as "absurd" the chance that Los Blancos might be sanctioned for recently attempting to create a breakaway league.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Thursday said the proposed Super League is "on standby", despite having to shelve the project just a few days after it was announced following the decision of six top English clubs to pull out amid escalating backlash from their supporters and warnings from the British government that legislation could be introduced to thwart them.

"We will play in the Champions League, we have the right to do it and we will play. I think it is just absurd, so I won't go into it. What I can say is that we will be ready to play in the Champions League semifinals," Zidane said.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned that the 12 European clubs who announced the Super League will face consequences. Real Madrid host Betis in La Liga on Saturday and will host Chelsea on Tuesday for the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

On his players' injuries, Zidane said, "Toni (Kroos) won't be with us (tomorrow), while Luka will be. So it is both bad and good news. Eden (Hazard) will be with us, he is in the players list for the match and this is more good news for us, all these players who will be available to play."

Asked about Sergio Ramos, he said, "I see him doing well, in great spirits. I think he has been struggling with a few issues, but now he is doing much better.

"He is training on the pitch now, not with us yet, but I think it is a matter of days before he will be with us again. I am glad because we always want him to be with us. He is doing well, little by little, a few more training sessions and he will be back with the team."