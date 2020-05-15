Russian Premier League to resume on June 21

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Russian Premier League will resume on June 21 after more than three months of break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Premier League will restart on June 21 after a break of more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league intends to pack eight rounds of games into just over one month to finish on July 22. League president Sergei Pryadkin says all games will be held in empty stadiums.

The Russian Cup will also continue with the final on July 25. That means some clubs face up to 11 games to finish the season.

A planned promotion-relegation playoff has been dropped with only the bottom two clubs in the top division relegated automatically as usual.

The league has also adopted a rule change allowing up to five substitutions per match.

Earlier, the German football association announced their decision to resume the Bundesliga from May 16. Borussia Dortmund's match against Schalke 04 will be the first game in the German league on its return to action. You can find the full schedule and IST timings of the weekend matches here.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage