Bundesliga schedule: How to watch return of German league in India | Full schedule, IST details

The German Bundesliga becomes the first among the European top-five football leagues to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bundesliga 2020/21 resumes on May 16, with the league heavyweights Borussia Dortmund taking on Schalke 04 in its first game on return. The fans have been deprived of sporting action for over two months due to the deadly outbreak of COVID-19. However, all eyes will now be on the Bundesliga as it braves the pandemic to return to the field. Along with Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach will also be playing on the opening day of the resumption. Bayern Munich will be in action on Sunday as they take on Hertha Berlin. You can watch the Bundesliga matches in India on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. Additionally, you can also watch the matches online through Hotstar, which will provide live streaming for the same.

Here is the full Bundesliga schedule for matches which will be on broadcast in India:

May 16

7:00 PM: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2; Hotstar

7:00 PM: RB Leipzig vs Freiburg - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2; Hotstar

7:00 PM: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2; Hotstar

May 17

7:00 PM: FC Koln vs Mainz - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2; Hotstar

10:30 PM: Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2; Hotstar

May 19

12:00 AM: Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - Star Sports Select 2/HD 2; Hotstar

Where can you watch the Bundesliga Live telecast in India?

All the above-mentioned matches will be on broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

Where can you watch the Bundesliga Live Streaming online in India?

You can watch all the above-mentioned matches on Hotstar.

