AIFF asks East Bengal to inform them about change in ownership

Image Source : AIFF All India Football Federation (AIFF)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has asked city football giants East Bengal to officially inform them about their change in ownership after the I-League club and their investor Quess parted ways on Sunday.

"We have asked them to officially tell us about the change in ownership. This is in line with the (AFC club) licensing requirements," a top official told IANS on Monday.

In July 2018, Bangalore-based Quess Corp Ltd had signed an agreement with East Bengal club, leading to the formation of a new entity called Quess East Bengal FC Pvt. Ltd (QEBFC). It acquired 70 per cent stakes.

The new entity was transferred all the sporting rights including the right to participate in the I-League.

As per sources in the know, Quess are willing to transfer back the sporting rights to East Bengal and are working on documents for the same.

The legal criteria for a club to apply for the AFC license says that the license applicant will have to submit a legally valid declaration, clearly stating the ownership structure and control mechanism of the club.

East Bengal finished runners-up in the 2018-19 I-League, but their performance dipped in the 2019-2020 season with their relation also straining with Quess.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign players of East Bengal were stuck in Kolkata for an extended period before most of them flew back home.

Three foreigners — midfielder Kassim Aidara (France), defender Johnny Acosta (Costa Rica) and a member of the support staff, Spaniard Carlos Nodar — are still in Kolkata and have been asked to vacate their accommodation.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage