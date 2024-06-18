West Indies clip high-flying Afghans' wings, enter Super 8 with a thumping win in Saint Lucia

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in an exhibition of power and strength on a batting paradise in St Lucia

West Indies wielded power as they flexed their muscles in the final group stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Afghanistan on Monday, June 17 (local time) in Saint Lucia to enter Super 8 with a thumping 104-run win. After being put in to bat first, West Indies batters came out all guns blazing as Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell guided West Indies to a massive score of 218 runs, their highest in the T20 World Cup, which eventually was too much for Afghanistan to chase down.

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan opted to field first after winning the toss. A wicket in the second over almost proved the decision right but Pooran and Charles ripped apart the Afghanistan bowling attack — which took pride in bowling out the opposition for less than a hundred thrice in a row. A 36-run over, the highest T20 World Cup powerplay score and numerous other records later, it was West Indies batters pounding the Afghanistan bowlers almost at will.

In the middle overs, Afghan spinners did slow things down but with the deep batting line-up they had, the West Indies fancied their chances to get a score in excess of 200, after the 92-run powerplay they had. Charles shrugged off a poor run of form at his home ground while Pooran missed his T20I century by a whisker. However, the left-hander did break Chris Gayle's record of most sixes by a West Indies batter and reached the 2000-run mark, a first for a Caribbean batter.

The target of 218 was always going to be a challenging one even though the surface played true at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. Early wickets in the powerplay didn't help Afghanistan's cause. Omarzai, skipper Rashid Khan and Karim Janat did hit a few lusty blows but regular wickets meant Afghanistan were always behind the required rate. Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy were the pick of the bowlers for West Indies taking two and three wickets, respectively and Afghanistan eventually folded for 114.

Afghanistan will now be in action a couple of days later against the Indian team while the West Indies will take on England in their first Super 8 encounter at this very venue. Since the Super 8 draws were decided by pre-seedings, the game was an inconsequential one with West Indies seeded as C2 irrespective of where they finished on the table.