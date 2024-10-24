Comeback after 1327 days! India cricketer recalled into Test team to save series against New Zealand in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Washington Sundar

India are under pressure in the second Test against New Zealand already having lost the toss on a dry pitch in Pune. They are already 0-1 behind in the three-match series and have already made three changes to their playing XI recalling Washington Sundar into the line-up for the first time in almost four years.

The all-rounder had last played a Test back in March against England in Ahmedabad and he has made his comeback to the format after a huge gap of 1327 days. Interestingly, he was not included in the original squad announced for the series and was only added after India lost the first Test in Bengaluru last week.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar attributed to this change as panic move from the Indian team with their streak of 18 unbeaten series at home at stake. He understood the other two changes in the side with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj making way for Shubman Gill and Akash Deep. But according to him, even Kuldeep Yadav could've turned the ball away from left-handed Kiwi batters, the reason given by the team management for the inclusion of Sundar.

Gavaskar reckoned the all-rounder has been picked more for his batting lower down the order as now India have depth in their line-up with batters till number nine. Sundar will have a huge role to play with the ball as well and his assurance with the bat at nine must have relieved the management as well now. He will now be keen on contributing with both bat and ball having broken into the Test team for the first time since 2021.

For the unversed, Sundar is playing his fifth Test and has so far picked up six wickets while scoring 265 runs at an average of 66.25 with three fifties to his name.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj/Akash Deep

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel