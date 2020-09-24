IPL 2020: RCB skipper Virat Kohli opts to bowl first against KXIP; Jimmy Neesham in for Chris Jordan

Image Source : IPL 2020.COM RCB skipper (left) and KXIP captain KL Rahul.

In the sixth Indian Premier League match on the trot a captain has decided to bowl first as Royal Challengers Banbg Virat Kohi in order to take advantage of the dew in the second innings.

It will be interesting if it will help Virat Kohli and side as the idea backfired for Kolkata Knight Riders in the game as dew wasn’t a factor in the game against Mumbai Indian in Abu Dhabi.

Virat Kohli also decided to make no changes in the line-up.

"It's a fresh wicket. Bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it's hard to execute. That's been a big factor. We have done really well defending a total less than 170 and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well,” said Virat Kohli after winning the toss.

On the other hand, KXIP skipper KL Rahul makes two changes in the line-up with Jimmy Neesham and Murugan Ashwin coming in for Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham respectively.

“There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank's batting and our team's fight was heartening. Jordan and Gowtham aren't playing, Murugan Ashwin and Neesham come in. Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this opportunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game," said KL Rahul.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe(w), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

