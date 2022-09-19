T20 World Cup 2022: Yuvraj Singh takes Broad to cleaners, 15th anniversary of six-hitting fest

Highlights This was the first time that six sixes were hit in T20 Cricket

Yuvraj Singh still holds the record of fastest fifty in T20Is

Yuvraj Singh is the only player to score 6 sixes in an over in International and T20 matcc

T20 World Cup 2022:The greatest stories of mankind are either written on the battlefield or the playfield. Sports give us innumerable memories that we can only revisit and pass on to the upcoming generations. One such event happened 15 years back on this very day. Yuvraj Singh delivered a statement, a statement that was enough to silence his critics, especially after the treatment Dimitri Mascarenhas dished him out at the Oval. Yuvraj had been hit for five consecutive sixes by Mascarenhas.

The wounds were fresh in his mind, but to Flintoff's dismay, he dared to pepper it with his foul choice of words in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The inaugural tournament witnessed a young Indian team conquer the world with all their big boys such as Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid, and Kumble resting. In the 21st match of Group E, India clashed against England and had to win it to remain alive. The men in blue got off to a great start with openers Gambhir and Sehwag scoring 58 and 68 respectively, but England stormed back into the game as they claimed three Indian wickets quickly, within a margin of 19 runs. Skipper Dhoni was joined in by his deputy and old buddy Yuvraj Singh, who looked in a phenomenal touch. The left-handed looked pretty watchful early on, but then came in Andrew Flintoff who sledged the Indian batter and the story of the 19th over is history.

Stuart Broad is one of the greats of the game today with more than 500 Test wickets to his name. Irrespective of everything he has achieved or will achieve, his name will always be written with Yuvraj who smacked him for 6 sixes, and that too in different parts of the ground. Come the 19th over Yuvraj was fired up and had made up his mind to go big.

Former Indian coach, Ravi Shastri who was on air while Yuvraj was scripting history churned out legendary lines which invoked a sense of pride and ecstasy

And he has put it away, yes he has, Yuvraj Singh finishes things off in style

Courtesy of Yuvraj's aggressive 58 off 16 deliveries, India amassed a total of 218/4 at the end of 20 overs and eventually won the match by 18 runs.

Teams:

England XI: Darren Maddy, Vikram Solanki (wk), Kevin Pietersen, Paul Collingwood (c), Owais Shah, Andrew Flintoff, Luke Wright, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India XI: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh

