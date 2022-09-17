IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Rohit Sharma just whisker away from shattering this record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in action

IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's lazy elegance is appreciated all over the field. When on full song, Rohit is extremely pleasing to the eyes and can hit sixes at his own will. Irrespective of his latest strike rate, Rohit is considered one of the most dangerous batsmen in the shortest format of the game. As far as Rohit's record is considered, he has scored 3260 runs with an average of 32.32 in 136 matches.

Amidst all the chaos regarding his form and firtness, the Indian skipper is now eyeing a world record and it looks pretty much achievable for him at the moment. Before the Indian contingency heads into the World Cup, they will play a total of 6 T20I games, 3 against South Africa and 3 against Australia. As of now, Rohit is just 2 sixes away from registering a new world record. If the Indian skipper manages to hit two sixes, he will become the leading six-hitter in the shortest format of the game. As of now, Martin Guptill holds the record for hitting the maximum number of sixes which is 172. Rohit with 172 sixes is just short of 2 sixes and it certainly is very much achievable for the Indian captain. Following Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma, there is the "Universe Boss", Chris Gayle who has hit 124 sixes in 76 T20Is.

In the lead-up to their World Cup campaign, the Indian team is all set to play against Australia in a three-match T20I series. The Australian team has already reached India and has begun their preparations for the upcoming T20I matches against the men in blue. India's major area of concern is their top-order batting and they need to click and put decent totals on the board. Right now, it is only Virat Kohli who is batting like a one-man army and is leading the team from the front. The World Cup will be played in Australia later this year and the Indian team needs to put their plans in place before they embark on their journey to world glory.

