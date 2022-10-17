T20 World Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar greets Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricket Board shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@THEREALPCB) Sunil Gavsakar interacts with pakistan captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led team India will start their World Cup campaign on October 23, 2022, against Pakistan in Melbourne. Both these teams are in Group 2 with South Africa and Bangladesh. Just before this high-voltage clash takes place, former Indian legend and World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar met Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and shared a few tips with him regarding the game. The Pakistan team recently defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand in a tri-series and will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video on their official Twitter account. The video showcases the India legend interacting with Babar Azam and sharing some crucial tips about the game and his batting. The Pakistan skipper interacted with Gavaskar at an unofficial party in Australia. The Indian legend also signed a cap for Babar and gifted it to him. In a sweet gesture, Gavaskar wished Babar a very happy birthday. Former Pakistan legends Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf were also present where both players interacted.

The Pakistan cricket team is currently riding high on the backs of their series win against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a tri-series. The euphoric rise of Pakistan is something that is one for the ages. In the previous edition of the World Cup, Babar Azam's Pakistan defeated India by a margin of 10 wickets. This was the opening game for both India and Pakistan in the UAE edition of the World Cup. The Pakistan selectors were recently criticized for the squad that they selected for the World Cup. Their middle order certainly looks in turmoil and if Babar or Rizwan fail to fire for Pakistan, they certainly will face difficulties as they go deep into the tournament. Pakistan will play against India on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and they will look to repeat their heroics from last year.

