T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza leads charge as Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zimbabwe start with a win

T20 World Cup 2022: The Zimbabwe cricket team on Monday outclassed the Irish side in the round 1 match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Led by Sikandar Raza with the bat, Zimbabwe emerged victorious in the second match of the day by 31 runs. With this win, Zimbabwe have opened their account in the points table of Group B and are in the second spot.

For his brilliant knock and a wicket, Sikandar Raza has been awarded the man of the match award. "We have not come here because we are happy to represent Zimbabwe. The goal was to get into the Super 12 stage. To have this win is certainly humbling, exciting and happy," Raza said after the match.

Zimbabwe Playing XI:

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland Playing XI:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Littl

Latest Cricket News