T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli displays high fitness standards, sets Twitter ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli pulls off a screamer

Highlights India will play their first Super 12 match against Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the MCG

India won the match by 6 runs

The match was played at Brisbane

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led team India are currently stationed in the Australian continent as they embark on their World Cup journey. The Indian team flew to Australia on October 6, 2022, to prepare for this mega event and played against Western Australia in two practice games. India managed to win only one game and ended up losing the second one. As the Super 12 stage commences on October 22, 2022, team India is gearing up to clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan. The mother of all clashes will be played on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before the India-Pakistan clash, India played a warm-up match against defending champions and hosts Australia at the legendary Brisbane Cricket Ground. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team India made the most of this opportunity and the likes of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored runs for fun to propel India's score to 186/7 at the end of 20 overs. SKY aka Suryakumar scored 50 off 33 balls whereas KL Rahul managed to score 57 off 33 balls. Australia were quite innovative with their batting approach. They sent out Mitchell Marsh to open with skipper Aaron Finch. All-rounder Marsh scored freely as he smashed 35 off 18 deliveries. Skipper Aaron Finch in particular was stellar as he smashed 76 off 54 deliveries.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik go all guns blazing, ICC shares video

The former Indian skipper effectuated a brilliant run out as he came charging in from square leg and dismissed the dangerous Tim David. But things soon changed for Australia who were cruising along quite well. With 11 runs required off the last over. The Australian team crumbled under pressure. With wickets falling all around in Shami's over, Australian speedster Pat Cummins tried to smash the Indian speedster over long-on. Virat Kohli who was stationed there grabbed a one-handed blinder as India won the match by 6 runs.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's record of most dismissals followed by Gayle's unique feat; list of achievements

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kohli's brilliance on the field.

Latest Cricket News