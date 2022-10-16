T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Dinesh Karthik go all guns blazing, ICC shares video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India in nets

Highlights India will play against Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17, 2022

India start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the MCG

Australia are the defending champions of this edition's World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022: The much-awaited cricketing event, the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is here and teams are sweating it out to fine-tune their skills ahead of their matches. This edition of the World Cup features sixteen teams and will have 45 matches that will be played across 7 Australian cities. All eyes are on Rohit Sharma and his Indian outfit who will clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23, 2022.

The Indian team is going out all guns blazing in the nets and the big guns such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and Rohit Sharma have been working hard to fine-tune their skills. The success of the Indian outfit in the ongoing World Cup heavily depends on their batters and if they can go well, India can certainly win the title for the second time. The International Cricket Council has shared a video on their official Instagram account which showcases the Indian batters toiling hard ahead of their warm-up match against Australia.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami hits team India nets ahead of warm-up games

Before they clash against Pakistan, India are scheduled to play two practice matches, one against Australia and the other against Jos Buttler-led England. The Indian contingency flew out for Australia on October 6, 2022, and are currently stationed there. Speedster Mohammed Shami has joined the Indian squad as Jasprit Bumrah missed out on the tournament due to a back injury. The Indian team looks like a settled batting unit and Virat Kohli's return to form is certainly a huge plus for them. As far as the bowling is concerned, the Indian team will be under the pump as they haven't been performing that well in this particular area.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and co. and their quest for world-dominating glory

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Latest Cricket News