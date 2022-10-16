T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami hits team India nets ahead of warm-up games | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohammaed Shami trains at team India nets

India play their first Super 12 game against Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the MCG

India will clash against Australia on October 17, 2022 in a warm-up match

T20 World Cup 2022: The World Cup is underway and it promises to be an absolute joyride for all the fans and experts all around the globe. This edition of the World Cup features 16 teams and they will have a go at each other to clinch the title. With all the teams stationed in the Australian continent, squads have started to get in the groove and prepare themselves for the marquee event. As the qualifiers are being played in the first week, global giants such as India, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will play two warm-up matches each.

The members of the Indian cricket team who flew out to Australia on October 6, 2022, will play their first warm-up match against Aaron Finch and his men on October 17, 2022. The Indian team is coming off a great high. They have beaten the likes of South Africa and Australia on their home turf and they look pretty settled as far as their bowling is concerned. They have been jolted by a few big blows in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar but they will have to utilize their resources properly in the World Cup.

To fill in the void that has been created by Jasprit Bumrah's absence, team India have roped in their experienced speedster Mohammed Shami. Just a day before India take on Australia, Mohammed Shami joined the squad and went through his usual drills to check his rhythm and form. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video on their social media handles that showcases Shami hitting the nets up and running.

Interestingly, it doesn't seem that Mohammed Shami was included in the Indian squad as their traveling reserve. Speedster Jasprit Bumrah's back injury aggravated and he couldn't recover in time for the all-important World Cup. Much to India's dismay, Deepak Chahar too picked up a back injury. Since the conclusion of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Mohammed Shami hasn't played a single game for India in the shortest format. This certainly is a roll of the dice for team India and they will hope that it reaps positive results for them.

