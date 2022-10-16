T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. and their quest for world-dominating glory | PREVIEW

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Team India preview

T20 World Cup 2022: We are underway, the much-awaited cricketing event is here and this edition certainly guarantees all the emotions and adrenaline that we are about to experience. The champions of the inaugural edition, team India are stationed in Australia and their preparations are underway as they embark on yet another World Cup campaign. It has been 15 years since India won a T20 World Cup, but this time around, Rohit Sharma and his troops would like to change things around and bring the trophy home.

The key factor:

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESIndia's top 3

To India's respite, the top 3 have been scoring heavily for India since the 2022 Asia Cup. Virat Kohli's return to impeccable return to form is a huge plus for team India and he will do his best to continue his dominant run on Australian soil. The top three are backed by India's new 360-degree player Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. As far as the late assault is concerned, India can certainly bank upon Axar Patel and his prowess with the bat.

Concerning area:

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESThe Indian bowling unit

India have been jolted by huge blows before the start of the World Cup, with injuries to Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, and spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian attack might lack firepower, but they will have to amicably manage and tinker their resources as they go deeper into the tournament. Mohammad Shami certainly has been roped into the side but he hasn't represented India in T20Is. India's major concern is their death bowling woes and they will face a stern test in Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't been in the pink of his bowling health and this factor certainly can go downhill for team India.

A lot has changed for team India since the 2021 T20 World Cup. Owing to their 10-wicket loss against Pakistan, India crashed out of the previous edition in the league stages, and that caused major shift changes for the Indian team. Post the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma took over the reins of the 'blue brigade'. Rohit Sharma is yet o lose a T20I series as India's captain and this certainly sparks a lot of belief in the Indian contingency.

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

