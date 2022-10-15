T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch surprises Babar Azam with birthday surprise | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Aaron Finch surprises Babar Azam

T20 World Cup 2022: Team Pakistan led by Babar Azam reached Australia on October 15, 2022, after a dominating performance in a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. With the World Cup just a day away, the boys in green will feel extremely confident about their squad as they have been under heavy criticism regarding their team selection. Babar certainly is a heavyweight, there are no qualms about that, but it is their middle-order batting that might create problems for them. As of now, Babar Azam might feel better as Shaheen is ready to make a comeback in the warm-up games against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19 respectively.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently posted a picture of all 16 international captains in one frame. Pakistan captain Babar Azam who turns 28 today was in for a special surprise. On Captains' Day, when all the 16 members met for a special media event in Melbourne, Babar was wished by his international counterparts before the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

The heavyweight who has been taking giant strides in the international arena was surprised by Australian skipper Aaron Finch who brought him a special birthday cake. The International Cricket Council (ICC) later posted pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony on their official social media handles. The Pakistan skipper was accompanied by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, and other star players of world cricket.

Before this Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the final of the tri-series in Christchurch on Friday. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (34) and Mohammad Nawaz (38) helped Babar's troops to win the finale by 5-wicket at the Hagley Oval.

