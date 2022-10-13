T20 World Cup 2022: Ramiz Raza dishes out bad news for Indian fans | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ramiz Raja provides a big update

T20 World Cup 2022: With the World Cup just a few days away, Pakistan have loads of concerns as far as their batting is concerned. To their respite, the bowling department has been doing well and they will certainly better Pakistan's chances of winning the World Cup. They are certainly missing Shaheen Afridi and his services as of now, but the pacer is expected to regain full fitness just before the start of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will feel confident about their bowling unit and the fact that they qualified for the Asia Cup finals without Shaheen's services can't be discounted either. Earlier this year Shaheen had traveled to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and he picked up an ACL knee injury which has been keeping him on the sidelines. Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi had been extremely critical of PCB and didn't mince words while addressing the PCB's role in Shaheen's recovery process. The former Pakistan player and skipper said that Shaheen paid for his rehab in London and he raised serious questions over the Pakistan Cricket Board's role in Shaheen's recovery process. PCB chief Ramiz Raja has now come out and cleared the air around Shaheen and his fitness.

Ramiz Raja said:

I have spoken to him we are in touch with his doctors the feedback we have got is he is 90 percent ready. But knee injuries can be delicate and technical and we have to see if he feels any soreness after playing the warm-up games. On his part, he says he is ready and as of now, we are in complete agreement with him.

The Pakistan speedster will be available for selection for the World Cup warm-up games against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19 respectively. The boys in green will start their T20 World Cup campaign against India on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

