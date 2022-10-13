Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur returns in style, addresses importance of runs

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur returns in style, addresses importance of runs

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur who is currently going through a purple patch missed the last two league games due to a niggle but returned against Thailand in the all-important semi-final.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2022 16:33 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana
Image Source : INDIA TV Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on the importance of runs

Highlights

  • Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the Indian team after an injury scare
  • India will contest the finals against Sri Lanka on October 15, 2022
  • India defeated Thailand in the semi-final

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: The women in blue have continued their victorious run under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. Team India thrashed Thailand by a margin of 74 runs and have booked themselves a berth in the all-important finals of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. It certainly was a no-brainer that the result was always swinging in India's favour, but Thailand will certainly take a lot of pride in their Aisa Cup campaign. 

As India have set a date with Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will like to bring their best to the table and cross the finishing line before facing any major hurdle. This team India which has the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh, and Smriti Mandhana have made it a habit to qualify for the finals but they always falter at the final moments and miss out on the ultimate glory. Kaur who is currently going through a purple patch missed the last two league games due to a niggle but returned against Thailand in the all-important semi-final. Kaur played sublime innings of 30-ball 36 with the help of four boundaries to help India post a challenging 148 for 6.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch and co. look to gain momentum after humiliating series loss to England

Harmanpreet further said:

I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working. I'm always happy to contribute to the team. We batted well, and Thailand bowled decently, not giving us easy runs. We really had to work hard. When you're getting around 150 on the board more often than not, it gives confidence. We are ready for the final. Whoever comes, we just need to watch and plan accordingly. Now, I am a bit confident, I will keep working hard and I'm always happy to contribute to the team. The wicket is good to bat. Smriti (Mandhana) did well, and Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) also did well. We have to work on partnerships.

Related Stories
ICC Player of the Month Awards: Mohammad Rizwan and Harmanpreet Kaur scaling newer heights | READ

ICC Player of the Month Awards: Mohammad Rizwan and Harmanpreet Kaur scaling newer heights | READ

ICC Awards: Harmanpreet Kaur achieves unique milestone, races ahead of compatriot Smriti Mandhana

ICC Awards: Harmanpreet Kaur achieves unique milestone, races ahead of compatriot Smriti Mandhana

ICC Women's T20I rankings: Indian team take major strides in latest rankings issued

ICC Women's T20I rankings: Indian team take major strides in latest rankings issued

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli eyes record-shattering World Cup campaign

India will play against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 finals on Saturday, October 13, 2022.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News