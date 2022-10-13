Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur returns in style, addresses importance of runs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on the importance of runs

Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: The women in blue have continued their victorious run under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. Team India thrashed Thailand by a margin of 74 runs and have booked themselves a berth in the all-important finals of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. It certainly was a no-brainer that the result was always swinging in India's favour, but Thailand will certainly take a lot of pride in their Aisa Cup campaign.

As India have set a date with Sri Lanka in the all-important Asia Cup final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will like to bring their best to the table and cross the finishing line before facing any major hurdle. This team India which has the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Renuka Singh, and Smriti Mandhana have made it a habit to qualify for the finals but they always falter at the final moments and miss out on the ultimate glory. Kaur who is currently going through a purple patch missed the last two league games due to a niggle but returned against Thailand in the all-important semi-final. Kaur played sublime innings of 30-ball 36 with the help of four boundaries to help India post a challenging 148 for 6.

Harmanpreet further said:

I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working. I'm always happy to contribute to the team. We batted well, and Thailand bowled decently, not giving us easy runs. We really had to work hard. When you're getting around 150 on the board more often than not, it gives confidence. We are ready for the final. Whoever comes, we just need to watch and plan accordingly. Now, I am a bit confident, I will keep working hard and I'm always happy to contribute to the team. The wicket is good to bat. Smriti (Mandhana) did well, and Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) also did well. We have to work on partnerships.

India will play against Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 finals on Saturday, October 13, 2022.

