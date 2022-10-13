AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Aaron Finch and co. look to gain momentum after humiliating series loss to England

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia take on England in the final T20I

Highlights England have won the three match T20 series by a margin of 2-0

Australia are the defending champions for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup

The third T20 will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra

AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Defending champions Australia have loads of soul-searching to do ahead of the World Cup. They are in with a golden chance of defending their title on their home soil, but recently they faced a humiliating series defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals England. This is Australia's first series loss in their backyard since their 2021 ICC T20 World Cup heroics. Australian stalwarts like Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have looked far from their best and this might hurt Australia as they head into the World Cup.

The Australian team management has shown a lot of faith in their World Cup-winning squad from 2021 and have retained almost each one of them for their title defence. They have reinstated their belief in Aaron Finch, their skipper and they will hope that the Australian skipper comes good and starts firing at the top of the order. As far as the West Indies series is considered, the Australian team looked like a pretty settled unit with Finch batting at the number four, but things have changed with the England series. England have taken an unassailable lead with 2-0 in this three-match T20 series and now Australia will look to gain momentum and win the final match before their World Cup campaign starts.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli eyes record-shattering World Cup campaign

England on the other hand look pretty dominant at the moment. The return of stalwarts like Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Ben Stokes has added balance to their side and they are ready to take on any challenge that is thrown at them. Australia were touted as favourites before the start of the series but England have certainly exposed them in their home conditions.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime follows Australian cricket team through their moments of ecstasy & agony in the Test season 2

The third T20I will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra. While England will look to continue with their winning ways, Australia will have to play out of their skin to avoid further humiliation.

Latest Cricket News