'I will go on to do bigger things': Sourav Ganguly clarifies his stand on BCCI exit

BCCI Elections: In a whirlwind of changes that are to come about in the administration of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former India cricketer and World Cup-winning player Roger Binny is all set to succeed Sourav Ganguly as the next chief. Sources close to the BCCI have confirmed that the former India captain was offered the role of IPL chairmanship but he turned it down.

Sourav Ganguly who served most of his term during the pandemic certainly wanted to continue as the BCCI chief but equations in the cricketing body have changed and haven't been in his favor for sure. An official statement regarding the matter is still pending but Ganguly has confirmed that he has decided to take on other responsibilities outside of the BCCI. Ganguly reacted to the entire fiasco while addressing the pressers at a Bandhan Bank event.

The former India captain said:

I have been an administrator for a long time now and I will move on to something else now. No matter what I have done in life, my best days were certainly the ones in which I represented India at the highest level. I have headed the BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things. For now, that is the plan. I am not somebody who takes history into account, it was a belief that east lacked the talent to play at the highest level, but the scenario is slowly changing. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day, it takes years of hardwork and dedication.

Former India player Roger Binny is all set to take on the reins of BCCI. He has already filled in the nomination papers and is likely to remain unopposed. Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI secretary.

