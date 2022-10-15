T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, and others, captains assemble

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Skippers assemble

Highlights The World Cup will be played across 7 Australian cities

A total of 45 matches will be played across the tournament

India will take on Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

T20 World Cup 2022: With the World Cup one day away, all the contesting teams have reached Australia and are gearing up for the much-awaited cricketing event. Before this, all the contesting teams were busy playing bilateral events just to keep a check on their preparations and to test themselves under different circumstances. India are coming off a successful home series, Pakistan recently won a tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh and England hammered Australia in their home conditions by a margin of 2-0.

Just before the start of the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has posted a photograph on their social media handles where the captains, from all sides, can be seen posing for a picture. The picture features Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Scott Edwards (Netherlands), Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), C P Rizwan (UAE), Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland), Richard Berrington (Scotland), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Craig Ervine (Zimbabwe), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Aaron Finch (Australia), Jos Buttler (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Babar Azam (Pakistan) and Rohit Sharma (India).

Problems are at plenty for the losing teams, Australia, since their 2021 World Cup heroics faced their first series defeat at home against England. India too dished out the same treatment to the Aussies when they toured the subcontinent. Aaron Finch and his men are the defending champions and they certainly have loads to address before they embark on this campaign.

Team India are being touted as the favourites and if they can play to their potential, they will be in with a great chance of winning the tournament this time around. Pakistan certainly are looking forward to Shaheen Afridi's return, but their problems with the middle order just don't seem to end. On the other hand, the English side who won the tournament in 2010 are running high on confidence and they certainly will look to go all out in the tournament.

With 16 teams playing, the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest so far. A total of 45 matches will be played in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

