T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni's record of most dismissals followed by Gayle's unique feat; list of achievements

T20 World Cup 2022: The global cricketing event is underway and teams all across the globe are stationed in Australia to rub shoulders against each other to clinch the World Cup glory. The qualifiers have started and cricketing fans have already witnessed an upset. Namibia took Sri Lanka to the cleaners as they registered a memorable victory in the very first match of the World Cup. This is the eighth edition of the World Cup and over the years fans have been witness to glorious moments on the cricketing field.

Yuvraj Singh created history by smashing six gigantic sixes in the inaugural World Cup. In 2010, Indian batter Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score 100s across all the formats of the game. Paul Collingwood's English team clinched their first-ever ICC trophy in 2010. In 2016, West Indies became the only team to win the T20 World Cup trophy twice. There are many moments etched in the history books that are a testament to the never say die attitude of the players as they always look to bring out their best to the table.

Here are a few facts & trivia from the T20 World Cup so far:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record for most dismissals (32) by a wicketkeeper The West Indies are the only team to have won the tournament more than once. They won in 2012 and then again in 2016 AB de Villiers holds the record for most catches (23) across editions Chris Gayle is the only player to have scored two centuries at the T20 World Cup. One in the 2007 edition against South Africa and the second against England in 2016 Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups with 26 scalps Neither has any host nation won the T20 World Cup nor has any defending champion been able to retain it Australia lost to Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in their opening match in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup Sri Lanka holds the record for the highest team total of 260/6 which they scored against Kenya in 2007 Chris Gayle hit 11 sixes, the maximum in a T20 World Cup innings – against England in 2016 He also holds the record for most sixes across editions with 63 maximums Mahela Jayawardene is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1016 runs under his belt The first-ever hat-trick in the T20 World Cup was taken by Australian pacer Brett Lee against Bangladesh in 2007 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets in T20 World Cups with 41 scalps The lowest total in the T20 World Cup is 39, made by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014. The famous bowl-out between India and Pakistan in 2007 was the only time a T20 World Cup match was decided by that method The bowl-out was replaced by a one-over "eliminator" also called a "Super Over" from the 2009 edition

With the new edition underway, it will be interesting to see if any of these records are broken or if they continue to remain intact.

