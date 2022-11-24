Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
SA 20 League: Big update before IPL 2023 as ace signing gets wildcard entry I Know Details

SA 20 League: With the South African 20 League all set to kickoff in January 2023, MI Cape Town have made their wildcard signing

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2022 7:43 IST
SA 20 League
Image Source : TWITTER SA 20 League: Big update before IPL 2023 as ace signing gets wildcard entry I Know Details

With little less than two months to go for the start of the inaugural season of the South Africa 20 League, franchise MI Cape Town have made their decision to sign the wildcard pick. MI Cape Town co-owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners are all set for the inaugural campaign. So, who is this ace signing and why is it big news for IPL 2023 campaign for Mumbai Indians?

King Jofra’s return

The wildcard singing comes in the form of Jofra Archer who has been on the treatment table for the last few months. The move has indicated that Archer is slowly moving back to full fitness and could be a permanent feature for the team in the coming days. Archer is a member of the Mumbai Indians team but was not able to make a single appearance in the IPL 2022 campaign. However, the latest news of his return to the fold should be encouraging signs for MI and IPL.

Archer has not played international cricket since March 2021 due to a long-standing elbow issue, which was followed by a stress fracture of the lower back. He returned to action for England Lions in a game against the main England side in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Archer was signed by Mumbai Indians in the last IPL auction for Rs 8 crore despite the franchise knowing that he would not be available.

He returned to action for England Lions in a game against the main England side in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Archer was signed by Mumbai Indians in the last IPL auction for Rs 8 crore despite the franchise knowing that he would not be available. He has been retained for the 2023 season. IPL side MI and SA20 team MI Cape Town are owned by the same group.

 

