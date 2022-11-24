Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ ODI Series: Shikhar Dhawan and Co set for ODI series as trophy unveiled in Auckland

Shikhar Dhawan and Co are all ready for the ODI series against New Zealand after they clinched the T20I series 1-0. Ahead of the opening contest on Friday (November 25) in Auckland, both captains, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson came together to unveil the trophy for the ODI series. The two teams will meet in the three-match ODI series with big boys like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not part of the roster.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI), the two captains came together in Auckland on the eve of the ODI series. The caption of the video read, “Smiles, friendly banter & the trophy unveil! #TeamIndia | #NZvIND.”

India will be looking to end the year on a high having had a successful triumph away from home in the recent period. India beat England in England and then followed by wins against the West Indies and South Africa in the ODI format, with the latter two series wins coming under Dhawan’s leadership. This is not the first time that India will be playing under the leadership of Dhawan, who has an impeccable record leading the Indian side in ODIs.

There have been minor changes to the Indian team as he likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen are asked to wait in India. Both Sen and Shahbaz were due to travel to New Zealand for the ODI series, but will now instead go to Bangladesh with no additions made to the squad for the New Zealand ODIs.

Squads

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

ODI Schedule:

Auckland (November 25)

Hamilton (November 27)

Christchurch (November 30)

