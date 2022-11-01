Prithvi Shaw, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana post Instagram stories after omission from IND's squad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Players react after omission

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India's squad for the upcoming tours to New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Indian team is set to tour New Zealand for ODIs and T20Is and Bangladesh for ODIs and Tests. The BCCI has announced four squads for the tours and several cricketers have not found their names on the list. Following their omission, Prithvi Shaw, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav and Nitish Rana have given their reactions.

These Indian stars took to Instagram to share cryptic stories after BCCI announced squads. "Comeback is always stronger than setback," Bishnoi posted in a story. Bishnoi has been a regular member of India's T20 squad and is even on the stand-by list for the T20 World Cup 2022 but he has not found a place in these tours. "H= Hold, O= On, P= Pain, E= Ends, Rana posted. The 28-year-old Rana is in decent touch in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored a ton for Delhi and a few 40= scores in SMAT.

Another Indian star to miss the list is Prithvi Shaw. The 22-year-old opener wrote, "Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba." Shaw is in brilliant touch in the SMAT. He scored a 100 against Assam and a fifty against Mizoram. Shaw was also in good touch for India A against New Zealand A and in the Duleep trophy as well. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav, who was called for India's T20I series against Australia wrote, "Maybe you can fool me but God is watching you mind that." Notably, Yadav had returned to the T20I squad against Australia after 3 years. He was roped in as a replacement for Mohammed Shami. However, Yadav has been named in India's Test squad against Bangladesh.

The Indian side, which is currently in the hunt for a second T20 World title will travel to New Zealand before flying to Bangladesh. The T20I series against New Zealand begins on November 18 and the ODI series begins on 25th November.

India's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yada

