IPL 2021 | Jos Buttler gives special gift to Anuj Rawat before heading home: From one keeper-batter to another

Rajasthan Royals and England star Jos Buttler gave a special parting gift to wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat before heading home due to an abrupt halt to the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajasthan outfit shared a clip on their Instagram where Buttler gifted Rawat signed wicketkeeping gloves and a cap.

Rawat, 21, was signed by the Royals ahead of IPL 2020 for INR 80 lakh and was retained for the 2021 season. He was a part of Royals' Playing XI in their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but didn't get a chance to bat due to Buttler's 64-ball 124 onslaught.

"Something to keep, from one explosive keeper-batter to another," wrote Royals on their social media handles.

Buttler also gifted one of his bats to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with a special message on it, "To Yash, enjoy your talent. Best Wishes." Rajasthan Royals share the picture with the caption, "A special gift from a special opening partner."

The IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble. The shelving of the tournament was announced after SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results. Last year, the thirteenth edition of the IPL was first postponed and then shifted to the UAE with India being in the hold of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Buttler also took to his Twitter to urge Indians to stay safe amid the rising COVID-19 cases and thanked the people for 'welcoming' him and his family.

"India is a special country going through a very difficult time. Thank you for welcoming me and my family like you always do. Please stay safe and look after yourselves," Buttler tweeted.