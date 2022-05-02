IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Kolkata match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RR players celebrate taking a wicket of RR batsman in their first match

IPL 2022, KKR vs RR Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022?

Monday, 2nd May

At what time does KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal