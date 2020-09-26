IPL 2020 | SRH opt to bat against KKR in Abu Dhabi, Mohammad Nabi replaces injured Mitchell Marsh

Image Source : PTI Dinesh Karthik and David Warner

Going against what has been a popular choice through the first week of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner opted to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, given teams, including SRH, ending on the opposite side of victory on chasing. Sunrisers will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

"We are going to bat. I don't think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game," Warner said.

The franchise made three changes - Afghanistan sensation Mohammad Nabi has been included in place of injured Mitchell Marsh who has been sidelined from IPL 2020 owing to a twisted ankle, Wriddhiman Saha replaces Vijay Shankar, who as well has injured his back, and Sandeep Sharma replaces Khaleel Ahmed.

"We are kind of okay with the decision to bowl. Couple of changes for us. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil," said KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Both teams will be looking to open their account in IPL 2020 having lost their opener. While SRH lost to RCB at the same venue earlier this week, KKR were thrashed comprehensively by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

