IPL 2020, Final | Sachin Tendulkar shares special message for Mumbai Indians - Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/MI PALTAN Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar

Vying for their fifth title, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday in the summit clash of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, former MI skipper Sachin Tendulkar came up with a boosting message for the franchise. “When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, you know that it’s not just you as an individual. It’s the entire force is with you!” said Tendulkar in a video shared by MI's Twitter account.

Tendulkar, an integral part of the Mumbai franchise, also stressed on being together through ups and downs. Stressing on the 'one family' culture of the Mumbai unit, Tendulkar spoke about the importance of staying together against challengers.

“The first and most important thing. It’s one family. We all stay together through ups and downs. In sport or generally in life, there are going to be challengers. There are going to be a number of speed-breakers along the way especially in this tournament, where it moves at a phenomenal pace,” Tendulkar said.

“It’s important that everyone stays together as a tight unit. We’ve been able to do that,” he added.

Mumbai Indians -- the most successful IPL franchise -- have had an impressive IPL season as they finished at the top of the table with 18 points. They thumped DC by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 took a place in the final. Equipped with the likes of Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, the MI will be hoping to continue the winning momentum to lay hands on fifth IPL trophy.

Tendulkar, who remains fourth-highest run-scorer for MI, also spoke about the backing from owners and support staff. The 'Little Master' donned the MI jersey for six years before his retirement. With 13 half-centuries and a ton, he managed to score 2334 runs in just 78 games at an average of 34.83 and a strike-rate close to 120.

When you know that right from the owners to our support staff, everyone is backing you… When you go out to play for Mumbai Indians, it’s not just you. An entire force is with you. They are looking to push you, to bring the best out of you and do everything possible to help you stay at that level, to perform,” he said.

