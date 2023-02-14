IND-W vs WI-W, T20 World Cup, Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs West Indies match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cape Town Weather Report

India women's team will face West Indies on Wednesday in their second match of the T20 World Cup. The game will be played at the Newlands stadium, Cape Town in South Africa. The game will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Cape Town-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of less than 31% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be slightly humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 69% to 78% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 22 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 20 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 21% to 31% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

​ Full Squads -

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

