IND vs AUS Test: Alex Carey backs Steve Smith, sweeps aside Allan Border's criticism

Australia wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey claimed that their team will stick with the current approach that they have been following for the past 12-18 months even after their recent humiliating loss against India in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also backed Steve Smith and brushed aside legendary player Allan Border's criticism that the kangaroos need to play hard and tough.

India thrashed Australia to register their third biggest innings win against the Kangaroos by an innings and 132 runs. Following the defeat, Border slammed the Australian players for their approach during the game. The incident of Steve Smith giving thumbs up to Ravindra Jadeja after getting beaten outside edge in the first innings caught Border's attention making him furious.

“Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump,” Border had said in an interview with Fox cricket.

“Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard-nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up ... bloody hell,” he further added.

However, Carey responded to Border's criticism with a different perspective.

"We highly respect Allan Border. I guess among the group, guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot," Carey said.

"You're probably alluding to the Steve Smith comment more than any but, you know, he's mates with a lot of them. And that’s the way he (Smith) plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that's probably what gets him pretty focused," Carey backed Smith.

India and Australia will face each other in the second test match beginning on the 17th of February. Carey said the Australian camp is positive and they are backing themselves to bounce back.

"It is the first Test of four and we're still very positive amongst ourselves that we'll be able to bounce back in Delhi and get this series back on level (terms) and continue to believe in what we've done over the past 12 to 18 months," said Carey.

"I think we're a really strong Test team. We've got all bases covered. Unfortunately, it didn't go to plan this first Test, but we're definitely reinforcing the messages we've had leading into the tour," the 31-year-old added.

Carey said the performance of the Indian spin duo of Jadeja and Axar Patel showed patience can be as effective as proactiveness.

"Hopefully I can find that balance – along with all our players as well.

We obviously want to be proactive, but calm and patient (as well), and we had a pretty good look at that first-hand with a few of their players.

"At times it might be (required to bat) in fast-forward mode but Jadeja and Axar showed as well, you can be pretty patient."

