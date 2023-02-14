IND-W vs WI-W, T20 World Cup: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Newlands Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Newlands Pitch Report

India women's team will lock horns with West Indies in their second game of the T20 World Cup on February 15, Wednesday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Newlands Stadium, Cape Town

Pitch Report: IND-W vs WI-W

The average 1st innings total at this venue is 149. It drops down to 141 in the 2nd innings. The deck at Newlands Stadium is generally great for spinners, and you get proper grip and turn to take advantage of at this venue. In the T20 World Cup match between India and West Indies, it is expected to be the case.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 29 T20 matches played at this venue, 9 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won 18 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Newlands Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 29

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 18

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 149

Average 2nd Innings scores: 141

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 193/5 (20 overs) by AUS vs SA

The lowest total recorded: 96/10 (15.3 overs) by SA vs AUS

The highest score chased: 192/1(17.4 overs) by ENG vs SA

The lowest score defended: 119/3 (20 overs) by SAW vs WIW

Full Squads -

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar,

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

Latest Cricket News