IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer to join Indian squad for Delhi Test

Shreyas Iyer has completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and will soon join the Test squad of India ahead of the Delhi game against Australia. The middle-order batter who had sustained a back injury has been cleared by the BCCI medical team to join the men in blue. The BCCI released a statement on Tuesday about Iyer's availability.

"India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

Shreyas Iyer's injury:

The 28-year-old had played the two-match Test series in Bangladesh in December last year. However, he was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering from swelling in the lower back. He further missed the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played at Nagpur as he had not fully completed his rehabilitation.

Iyer and Rehabilitation

Iyer had posted a few videos of his intense rehab program at the NCA in Bengaluru under trainer S Rajnikanth.

India vs Australia Test Series:

India thrashed Australia in the first match of the four-match Test series by an innings and 132 runs. With the victory, they have taken a 1-0 lead. India and Australia will face each other again in the upcoming Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, beginning from February 17.

India’s squad for the second Test:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav

