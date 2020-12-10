'If you have the opportunity, you have to seal it': Harbhajan Singh advices Sanju Samson

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 26-year-old batted at number four in all the three T20Is against Australia, registering scores of 23, 15 and 10.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that the side's wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson needs to capitalize on his opportunities. Samson played all the three matches in the T20I series against Australia, but failed to impress, registering scores of 23, 15 and 10.

The 26-year-old, who played purely as a batsman, batted at number four in all the games. KL Rahul is the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the playing XI.

Harbhajan, however, believes Samson will "learn and get better from here."

“Sanju has got the opportunity to bat at No.4. He is still on his first or second tour, he will learn. We know that he has got the potential and India won the series,” Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying on India Today.

“These guys will be the future of Indian cricket. You know if they will not make mistake, they will not learn. I am sure Sanju Samson with the quality he has, is gonna learn and get better from here,” he added.

The spinner, however, also said that Samson could lose his place in the side if he fails to step up in the next series.

“If he will not learn obviously someone else will come and take that slot. Because no.4 is a very important slot. If you have got the opportunity, you have to seal it. If not on this tour but next tour, you have to come better prepared and make sure you make it count,” Harbhajan said.

Before KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant was India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited-overs format. However, he failed to make a mark with the bat and delivered inconsistent performances for the side throughout the home season in 2019-20.

He eventually lost his place in the side earlier this year during the home ODI series against Australia, when Rahul took the wicketkeeper's role.

Pant was eventually dropped from the limited-overs squad, but keeps his place in the Tests for the tour to Australia.