IND vs NZ series: Bad news for Indian cricket team ahead of 2nd ODI at Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Shami, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action

IND vs NZ series: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the entire Indian cricket team will believe that they just got out of the corner in the first ODI that was played in Hyderabad. The Indian cricket team were extremely dominant with the bat but they couldn't repeat their heroics with the ball. After their series 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka. The Indian team is now taking on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series which they lead by 1-0 at the moment.

Ahead of the second ODI which will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, there is some bad news for the Indian cricket team. The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma has been fined heavily for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series that was played in the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The men in blue have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for slow over-rate against the Kiwis. The first ODI was played on January 18, 2023.

What does the law say?

International Cricket Council's Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel states that players are to be fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand ODI series can be live streamed on YouTube too

India's skipper Rohit Sharma accepted the offence levelled On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal. It was decided that there was no need to conduct a formal hearing in this matter.

New Zealand Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Srikar Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

India squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi

Latest Cricket News