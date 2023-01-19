India vs New Zealand ODI series can be live streamed on YouTube too | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IND vs NZ can be streamed on YouTube

Team India have begun their journey towards the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. They started this year with a series against Sri Lanka and they are now taking on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. After the ODI series, India will lock horns with the Kiwis in a three-match T20 series, but as of now the focus solely remains on the fifty-over format. The men in blue are leading the series by a margin of 1-0 and they certainly will do their best to seal the series by winning the second ODI.

India ended their streak of defeats in 7 ODI matches as New Zealand faltered in the final stages of the game. India clinched the thriller by a margin of 12 runs as they now the series by 1-0. The first ODI game was played in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and it was a very high-scoring affair. Over 600 runs were scored in the match and Shubman Gill in particular loved taking the Kiwis on. Cricket is a religion in the Indian subcontinent and there are no doubts about that. Whenever there is a match that involves India, it grabs the eyeballs of many people around the globe. The matches are being televised on Star Sports Network and can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, but that is not just it, the three-match ODI series can also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Here's how the matches can be watched on YouTube

Apart from the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, the matches will now be available for the fans on YouTube too. Interestingly, this service is only available for the residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland. There is a high demand for cricketing action in Ireland and the United Kingdom and the broadcasters have made this unique strategy to cater to the global audience.

