Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs New Zealand ODI series can be live streamed on YouTube too | READ

India vs New Zealand ODI series can be live streamed on YouTube too | READ

India are off to a flyer in the three-match ODI series that is being played against New Zealand. They outplayed the Kiwis by 12 runs in the first ODI that was played in Hyderabad and they will now look to seal the series with a win in Raipur when they take the field for the 2nd ODI

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 18:34 IST
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Image Source : PTI IND vs NZ can be streamed on YouTube

Team India have begun their journey towards the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. They started this year with a series against Sri Lanka and they are now taking on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. After the ODI series, India will lock horns with the Kiwis in a three-match T20 series, but as of now the focus solely remains on the fifty-over format. The men in blue are leading the series by a margin of 1-0 and they certainly will do their best to seal the series by winning the second ODI. 

India ended their streak of defeats in 7 ODI matches as New Zealand faltered in the final stages of the game. India clinched the thriller by a margin of 12 runs as they now the series by 1-0. The first ODI game was played in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and it was a very high-scoring affair. Over 600 runs were scored in the match and Shubman Gill in particular loved taking the Kiwis on. Cricket is a religion in the Indian subcontinent and there are no doubts about that. Whenever there is a match that involves India, it grabs the eyeballs of many people around the globe. The matches are being televised on Star Sports Network and can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, but that is not just it, the three-match ODI series can also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Here's how the matches can be watched on YouTube

Apart from the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, the matches will now be available for the fans on YouTube too. Interestingly, this service is only available for the residents of the United Kingdom and Ireland. There is a high demand for cricketing action in Ireland and the United Kingdom and the broadcasters have made this unique strategy to cater to the global audience. 

Related Stories
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Sublime Shubman Gill scores third ODI ton, continues his dream run

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Sublime Shubman Gill scores third ODI ton, continues his dream run

WATCH VIDEO: Huge error committed by third umpire, adjudges Hardik Pandya OUT

WATCH VIDEO: Huge error committed by third umpire, adjudges Hardik Pandya OUT

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Michael Bracewell's heroic ton sees him go level with MS Dhoni for THIS record

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Michael Bracewell's heroic ton sees him go level with MS Dhoni for THIS record

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News