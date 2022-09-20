IND vs AUS LIVE: DK in, Rishabh Pant Out! Is Dinesh Karthik India's No 1 choice for T20 World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dinesh Karthik

Highlights Dinesh Karthik was named in the playing XI ahead of Rishabh pant for the first T20I

Rishabh Pant like Asia Cup opener again started on the bench

Harshal Patel was also given nod ahead of Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian cricket team management has yet again made a bold choice as they picked Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant for the first T20I on Tuesday. The decision has yet again left the jury open on the debate of Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant as the veteran gets the nod ahead of Rishabh. But has the decision yet again indicated that the 37-year-old is India’s first choice for the T20 World Cup in Australia in a month’s time?

DK gets the nod

Rohit Sharma always had a decision to make on Tuesday as he went for the toss, the Indian skipper choose the experience of Karthik over Pant while leaving the former on the bench. Karthik has been in sparkling form while it was not too long before Pant was winning matches for India in England and West Indies.

Ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL), it has been Karthik who has been in the headline for the top knocks he has played as a pitch-hitter. The 37-year-old’s exploits saw him return to the Indian team as one of the pitch-hitters while also making Rishabh Pant labour for a spot in the team. As things stand both Pant and Karthik are having a tug-of-war to be on the team. The Asia Cup 2022 saw both Karthik and Pant have their chances, while it remains to be seen who gets the nod in the first T20I against the Aussies on Tuesday.

Is DK ahead in the pecking order?

From the looking of things, it is hard to predict who is India’s first choice but picking Karthik in the important games against Pakistan in the Asia cup aw the Indian team win the contest. While Karthik’s absence saw India lose the match in the Super Four. So has the mentality changed around the team management and will they give Karthik the nod?

Pant on the flip side will be disappointed despite him being a good choice as a pitch-hitter.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI):

Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI):

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest Cricket News