IND vs AUS LIVE: Abhinav Mukund backs compatriot, says ‘Dinesh Karthik should play the finisher's role'

IND vs AUS LIVE: Abhinav Mukund backs old compatriot, says 'Dinesh Karthik should play the finisher's role', IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS LIVE Updates

Highlights Dinesh Karthik played against Pakistan in group stage

Karthik returned to the Indian team after impressing in the IPL 2022

The wicketkeeper batter will battle out for a place in the Playing XI with Rishabh Pant

Dinesh Karthik’s Tamil Nadu compatriot Abhinav Mukund has backed his selection for the Indian team in the pitch hitter’s role after impressing in recent months. According to Mukund, Karthik is better equipped for the finisher's role and can help India gear up for the T20 World Cup next month. Karthik was in a superb vein of form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has continued to impress whenever given the opportunity. India will play Australia on Tuesday in the first T20I as Karthik faces an anxious wait for selection.

IND vs AUS: Dinesh Karthik

"Definitely, Dinesh Karthik should play the finisher's role. There is an important reason for it. I couldn't think of it right after the World Cup squad but after analysing carefully. All the batters who are playing in the top 7 positions have batted at No. 4 or higher for their respective team, be it IPL franchise or domestic set-up,” Mukund said while he was speaking with Starsports.

“No one has batted at No. 5, No. 6 or No 7, including Hardik Pandya. Hardik has played as a finisher for India but he came back after scoring heavily in the top 4 for Gujarat Titans," seven-time Test cap holder for India said.

Karthik’s form in recent months

In the IPL 2022, Karthik was one of the best players in the death overs and a significant contributor to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) success. In 16 matches he scored 330 runs with a best unbeaten 66 while he also scored 22 sixes in the season.

The 37-year-old’s exploits saw him return to the Indian team as one of the pitch-hitters while also making Rishabh Pant labour for a spot in the team. As things stand both Pant and Karthik are having a tug-of-war to be on the team. The Asia Cup 2022 saw both Karthik and Pant have their chances, while it remains to be seen who gets the nod in the first T20I against the Aussies on Tuesday.

The first of the three T20Is between India and Australia will be played in Mohali at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium. It is expected that Rishabh Pant will be preferred ahead of Karthik in the first T20I.

