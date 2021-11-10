Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of New Zealand cricket

ENG vs NZ, Live Streaming 1st Semi-Final T20 World Cup: England will face New Zealand in the first semifinal match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England were on an unstoppable winning spree in the league matches of the tournament until their loss in the last Super 12 match against South Africa proved that the Eoin Morgan-led side was not invincible. England need to be wary of the underdogs- New Zealand when the two cricket nations take on each other in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs NZ Semifinal 1 Match Online

When is England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal 1 Match?

The first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand will be played on November 10, Wednesday.

Where will the first semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand be played?

The first semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the first semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand start?

The first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand will start at 7.30 pm, while the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where will be the live telecast of the first semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand?

The England vs New Zealand first semifinal match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3) in Hindi and English commentary.

Where will be the live streaming of the first semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2021 between England vs New Zealand?

You can watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match online on Disney + Hotstar.

What are the squads for England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 1 Match?

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, David Willey, James Vince, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman