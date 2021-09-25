Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs RR Live Score IPL 2021 Match 36: Rishabh Pant's Delhi meets Sanju Samson's Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals(RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals will be aiming to retake their top spot with a win over Rajasthan Royals, who are also high on confidence after clinching a thrilling two-run victory over Punjab Kings in their first game since the resumption of the UAE leg.

IPL 2021 DC vs RR Preview: Operating like a well-oiled unit, Delhi Capitals will be eager to consolidate their top spot when they clash with a resurgent Rajasthan Royals, who will be keen to keep the winning momentum going in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. The Rishabh Pant-led side had a sensational first leg, winning six games in eight outings. They started the second phase on a high by handing laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad an eight-wicket thrashing on Wednesday to maintain their top spot on the points table.