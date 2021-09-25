DC vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Delhi vs Rajasthan Live Streaming TV and Online Free

DC vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Online

At what time does Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36 begin?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36 will start at 03.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36 will take place on September 25 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36?

You can watch Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36 on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2021 Match 36?

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Ishant Sharma, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel