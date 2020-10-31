Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Match DC vs MI: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Live IPL Match DC vs MI: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 51st match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Dubai. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (DC vs MI) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, IPL 2020 Live, DC vs MI live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch ipl live match, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match in jio tv, live tv cricket match, hotstar live cricket match today online, star sports live streaming, star sports cricket live ipl, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live score here.

Delhi Capitals will aim to seal a place in the playoffs in IPL 2020 when they take on the Mumbai Indians in the first match of the double header on Saturday. DC have lost their last three matches and would aim for a strong bounce back when they take on the MI, who have already qualified for the playoffs. MI are currently first in the IPL table with 16 points from 12 matches. Kieron Pollard is expected to lead the side again as Rohit Sharma is likely to remain out due to injury. Major focus will be on DC's selection in the playing XI, too, as it would be interesting to see if they persist with Ajinkya Rahane or bring back Prithvi Shaw in the opening order. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch IPL Live Match DC vs MI LIve Match Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL Match DC vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begin?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 31 (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Delhi Capitals Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage