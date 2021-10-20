Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch AFG vs WI Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch AFG vs WI Warm-Up Match Online

On Wednesday, October 20th, at 7:30 PM, Afghanistan and West Indies will play their warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai (IST).

The Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The AFG vs WI (Afghanistan vs West Indies) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At what time does Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 20 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Afghanistan Squad Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq and Dawlat Zadran.

West Indies Squad Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh.