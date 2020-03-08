India vs Australia, Live Match Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Watch IND vs AUS live match on Hotstar

The undefeated and fearless Indian team will take on four-time champion and home favourites Australia in a much-anticipated final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Touted as women cricket's biggest game to be played, the grand stadium is slated to hold more than 75,000 fans with #FilltheMCG as the marquee trend among social media platforms and famous pop singer Katy Perry electrifying the vigour of fans. India progressed as the top-ranked team in Group A following a semi-final washout against England and their unbeaten run in this year's tournament makes the finale tough to call. ( Live Match Scorecard

When is India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Final Cricket Match?

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Final Cricket Match will be played on March 8 (Sunday).

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Final Cricket Match live cricket match will start at 12.30 PM IST (Toss at 12:00 AM IST).

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup FINAL Cricket Match is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

You can watch India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Final Cricket Match live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

You can watch India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup FINAL Cricket Match on Hotstar in India.

What are the squads for India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup FINAL Cricket Match?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland