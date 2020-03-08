Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reactions: Fans wish Team India luck for big finale

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reaction: Hello and welcome to our coverage from social media of India vs Australia live Women's T20 World Cup final match from Melbourne Cricket Ground. India women's team are all set to clash against the defending champions Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in MCG. India via a rain-affected free pass in the semifinals and Australia with a five-run win over South Africa. India advanced without bowling a ball when rain washed out their afternoon match against England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India finished first in Group A, giving it the advantage over England if the match was not played.

12.03 IST: India PM Narendra Modi also wished Team India for the big finale.

G'day @ScottMorrisonMP!



It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow.



Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.



May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

11.52 IST: Fans from all across the globe wish Harmanpreet Kaur on her birthday.