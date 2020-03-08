Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reactions: Fans wish Team India luck for big finale

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reactions: Fans wish Team India luck for big finale

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reaction: Follow all the action from social media as India take on Australia in the summit clash of Women's T20 World Cup on International Women's Day.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2020 12:03 IST
India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reactions: Fans wish Team India luck for big f
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reactions: Fans wish Team India luck for big finale

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Live Twitter Reaction: Hello and welcome to our coverage from social media of India vs Australia live Women's T20 World Cup final match from Melbourne Cricket Ground. India women's team are all set to clash against the defending champions Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground in MCG. India via a rain-affected free pass in the semifinals and Australia with a five-run win over South Africa. India advanced without bowling a ball when rain washed out their afternoon match against England on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India finished first in Group A, giving it the advantage over England if the match was not played.

Live Twitter Reactions, India vs Australia Women's World Cup

12.03 IST: India PM Narendra Modi also wished Team India for the big finale.

11.52 IST: Fans from all across the globe wish Harmanpreet Kaur on her birthday.

 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News