Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup final: India to bowl first in packed MCG

New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2020 11:57 IST
India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between India and Australia live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and they will bat first. Australia might go favourites into the game because of their past record, home advantage and the result of the toss but India have beaten them in the group stages in this year's World Cup and will be taking that confidence into the summit clash at the MCG in front of a packed ground on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020. Follow all live updates and IND vs AUS live score of the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne here at indiatvnews.com [Where to watch IND vs AUS Live]

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA, WOMEN'S WORLD T20 FINAL: AUS TO BAT FIRST

 

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:56 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    Playing XIs:

    India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

    Australia: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    TOSS!

    Australia captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and the hosts will bat first in front of a packed MCG today.

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    Players to watch out for in final

    Team India entered the tournament as the underdogs and this time in the David vs Goliath battle, the Women in Blue are ready to give their all. [Read full story]

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    The world champions are in the house!

    The teams are in the house ahead of the mouthwatering final at the 'G.

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:36 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    The MCG is filling up and quick!

    A full house is expected at the 'G on the ocassion of the International Women's Day as India take on Australia in a blockbuster clash.

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    The pitch for today's game in Melbourne

    It is a bright and sunny day at the 'G on Monday. The deck looks like a belter of a surface to bat on and will have runs on offer.

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    Happy Birthday to the SKIP!

    Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her 31st birthday on Monday.

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    International Women's Day 2020: History and Evolution of Women's cricket in India

    Indian women made their debut in international cricket 44 years ago against West Indies in a Test match. Their first WODI came in the 1978 World Cup. Since then, the Indian team has faced many ups and downs at the international stage but in 2020, it's pretty evident that the current crop of players are not below-par anymore. India made the final of the 50-over World Cups twice but lost on both occasions in 2005 (to Australia) and 2017 (to England). [Read full story]

  • Mar 08, 2020 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Ranit Das

    Nerves, habitual winners Australia stand between India and elusive ICC trophy

    The Indian women's team will have to overcome big match pressure as it aims to exorcise the ghosts of the past in the T20 World Cup final against habitual winners Australia in front of a record crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday. India go into the final unbeaten after topping the group stage where they had beaten the four-time champions Australia in the tournament-opener. [Read full preview here]

