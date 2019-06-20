Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Confident Aussies take on upbeat Tigers

AUS vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019, Match 26: TOSS AT 2.30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Australia and Bangladesh live from Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Buoyed by their emphatic win over West Indies, Bangladesh will be brimming with confidence when they face a stiff test against Australia in their crucial World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge on Thursday. With wins against South Africa and Windies, Bangladesh have declared that they are no more underdogs and, now, they would aim to make a place in the semifinals. Australia have not been at the top of their game in the ongoing World Cup so far. They have suffered batting collapses and have been put under pressure. Despite that, they have been able to register four victories and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table.

PITCH REPORT -- There is a slight tinge of grass on the pitch and there are a couple of cracks. It is a belter of a pitch and you can expect to see runs if the batsmen get set.



Brief preview: It has been a smooth if not dominant ride for Australia thus far but the defending champions run into a tricky Bangladesh when they strive to get closer to World Cup semifinals. The Aaron Finch-led side is at number two behind table-toppers England, though it also has eight points from five matches. Australia (0.812) are marginally behind the hosts (1.862) when Net Run Rate is taken into account. Australia will start favourites in tomorrow's clash but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders. [Read full preview here]