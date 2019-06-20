Live Streaming, Australia vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Watch AUS vs BAN on Hotstar Cricket, Star Sports 1, 2

Australia vs Bangladesh: Watch AUS vs BAN Live Cricket Streaming Online on Hotstar

It has been a smooth if not dominant ride for Australia thus far but the defending champions run into a tricky Bangladesh when they strive to get closer to World Cup semifinals, here Thursday.

The Aaron Finch-led side is at number two behind table-toppers England, though it also has eight points from five matches. Australia (0.812) are marginally behind the hosts (1.862) when Net Run Rate is taken into account. Australia will start favourites in tomorrow's clash but a passionate Bangladesh are expected to make life tough for the holders. The 'Tigers' have shown what they are capable of when they comprehensively beat the West Indies, riding on a magnificent 124 not out from all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. In the form of his life, Shakib has already hit back-to-back centuries and Australia would still remember that it was he, who had plotted their downfall in Bangladesh's historic Test victory against them two years ago with a 10-wicket match haul. (Match scorecard)

Australia vs Bangladesh, 2019 World Cup, live from Trent Bridge, Nottingham:

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of AUS vs BAN, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Australia vs Bangladesh match Streaming Online?

You can watch Australia vs Bangladesh live cricket streaming online on Hotstar.

Where will the 2019 World Cup Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh be played?

The 2019 World Cup Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh will be played at County Ground in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup Australia vs Bangladesh match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup Australia vs Bangladesh live match on TV on Star Sports 1, 2. For Afghanistan viewers, you can watch the World Cup match on Sky Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports.

When is 2019 World Cup Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh?

The 2019 World Cup Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh will be played on June 20 (Thursday).

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup Match 26 Australia vs Bangladesh start?

The 2019 World Cup Match 26 Australia vs Bangladesh will start at 03:00 PM IST on June 20.

What are the squads for Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup Match 26?

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed