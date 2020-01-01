No looking back for ISRO: Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan and more in store

File Image

The last decade definitely offered several exciting moments for space enthusiasts as India took huge strides in the field of science. Despite a major upset in Chandrayaan-2, there is no looking back for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Infact, it has so much more in store. Read on.

Chandrayaan-3

India will launch its third mission 'Chandrayaan-3' to the moon in an attempt to make a soft-landing near the south pole of the moon in 2020-2021. Chandrayaan-3 will have only a lander and rover and not an orbiter. It will cost ISRO Rs 610 crore, including 250 crore for lander and rover and Rs 360 crore for its launch rocket as against Rs 960 crore spent on Chandrayaan-2 which had an Orbiter which is circling around the moon at about 100km from the lunar surface. A propulsion system (a no-strap on rocket) will be used to carry a new lander and a new rover to the moon with instruments for experiments that will be same as those that were lost following the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander with rover in it in its final phase. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter will be used for communicating with the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-3 during their mission on the moon.

In 2019, Chandrayaan-2 had failed to accomplish a soft landing on moon as its lander crashed on it on September 7. Chandrayaan-1 was launched in October 2008 with an orbiter and a lunar impact probe, which was made to crash on the moon.

Gaganyaan

The work related to Gaganyaan has been going on simultaneously with Chandrayaan-3. The training of astronauts for the ambitious manned mission 'Gaganyaan' will commence from the third week of January in Russia. Four astronauts have been identified for the mission. The Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018.

25 missions planned

ISRO has planned 25 missions for this year. The missions that were planned in 2019 and could not be completed would be finished by March this year. The space agency has sought an allocation of Rs 14,000 crore from the Centre in the budget for 2020-2021.

