Hanwha Systems' SAR Satellite executes earth observation mission

South Korean defence solutions firm has reportedly disclosed its compact synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite which effectively completed an Earth observation task. The satellite is capable of capturing images of prominent landmarks in key cities like New York and Dubai.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 12:55 IST
S.Korean, Hanwha Systems, SAR satellite
Image Source : HANWHA SYSTEMS S.Korean Hanwha Systems' SAR satellite

Hanwha Systems, a South Korean defence solutions company has announced that its small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite has successfully conducted a mission for Earth observation by capturing images of landmarks in major cities including New York and Dubai.

On Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported that the company said that the images were taken by Hanwha Systems' small SAR satellite, which has been orbiting the Earth 15 times a day since its launch in December (2023).

SAR satellite: Abilities

SAR satellites are said to have the ability to create images of photographic maps by emitting electromagnetic waves from space to the ground and synthesising the waves.

Hanwha Systems said its satellite, with a resolution of one metre, took images of various landmarks on Earth, such as Yankee Stadium and Central Park in New York and Palm Jumeirah, the world's largest artificial archipelago, in Dubai, demonstrating its ability to identify and observe major bridges, rivers, and airports.

SAR satellite images

The company explained that the SAR satellite images could be used for many purposes like climate and environmental monitoring to predict disasters, construction and infrastructure developments, energy exploration, and national security.

SAR satellite technology

The company said that it plans to enhance its SAR satellite technology to capture images which will identify more detailed features, like cars in urban areas and low-rise buildings, flora and fauna in forest areas and maritime vessel information.

Eoh Sung-chul, CEO of Hanwha Systems, said, "With the successful capture of images by the small SAR satellite, we reaffirm our technological prowess in the space sector", noting that the company will continue to work to expand its space business.

Inputs from IANS

